Why do you go there?

Nostalgia, mainly. I grew up a 10-minute walk away. In my mind, the castle, its grounds and the Clyde flowing gently past are inseparable from memories of my childhood.

It was also my late father’s favourite spot. He’d walk there most evenings until age and infirmity made it difficult. Each visit back reminds me of him.

How often do you go?

Not as often as I’d like. I live in the south of England these days (I know, but that’s life) and so every trip back is special. I tend to come up to Glasgow maybe two or three times a year and I’ll try and make it to the castle at least once.

How did you discover it?

On a hike with the Scouts. I must have been about nine at the time. It was December or January. It had been snowing, this is back in the days when we still had proper snow, and the stuff was knee deep.

We had been walking for what felt, at least to nine-year-old me, like forever, and then suddenly through the trees, the castle appeared, its grounds draped in a blanket of white. It was like something out of Narnia.

What’s your favourite memory?

If you force me to choose, I’d say it has to be the first time I took my wife (then girlfriend) there. She’s from South Africa. They don’t have big old stone castles there.

Who do you take?

My family - my wife and our two boys. It’s great to see the kids running around exploring the place, just like I did at their age.

What do you take?

It depends on the weather. On a good day, a rug and a picnic. Most of the time, a warm coat.

What do you leave behind?

A piece of my heart.

Sum it up in five words.

Isolated, calm, replete with memories.

What other travel spot is on your wish list?

I want to visit South America. I have a rather strange hankering to go to Paraguay. I read a book about the place when I was a teenager. Their history is even more tragic than that of the Scots. Maybe there’s a kinship there?

Hunted by Abir Mukherjee (Harvill Secker, £14.99), is out now. The author will be in conversation with Vaseem Khan at the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate on July 19. Visit harrogateinternationalfestivals.com