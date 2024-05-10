Scottish farmers and crofters have been urged to fill out their single application forms (SAF) ahead of the May 15 deadline.

Despite the number of completed forms (11,000) being slightly ahead of this time last year, NFU Scotland is reminding its members that, while there is a deadline, submitted online applications can be amended until the end of the month without penalty.

NFU Scotland director of policy Jonnie Hall said: “The SAF deadline remains one of the most important dates in the Scottish farming calendar. It provides access to support schemes like the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening, and the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme – all of which helps the industry’s well-being by injecting £500 million annually”.

Round-up

Early season lambs were a joy to sell at Newton Stewart yesterday. Averaging 418p/kg or £188/head, they sold to £222/head for Suffolks from Baryerrock or to 468p/kg for Dutch Spotted from Barholm Mains. Meanwhile, hoggs averaged 350p/kg or £164/head and sold to £206/head for Cheviots or to 402p/kg for Charolais, while Blackies sold to £190 for both Drannadow and Kirkmabreck, or to 384p/kg for Garvilland. And cast ewes sold to £162/head for Texel crosses from Mount Pleasant, with tups peaking at £138/head for Suffolk crosses from Boghouse.

Spring lambs at Dumfries yesterday sold to £188/head or 425p/kg for Hampshires from Newfield, while well-fleshed hoggs easily maintained recent rates by selling to £208/head for Halldykes or to 383p/kg for Springfield. Cast ewes sold to £236 for a Texel from Glenjaan, with tups selling to £195 for a Suffolk from Drumburn.

Calves at Carlisle yesterday peaked at £630 for a British Blue from Waingate Head, with conventional bulls (including black and whites) averaging £289/head and conventional heifers averaging £282/head. A small consignment of grass-fed bull calves averaged £115/head, with their heifer equivalents averaging £80/head. And store cattle peaked at £2,120 for a Limousin cross steer from Gateside, who completed a notable double by leading the heifer section at £2,020.