He added: "We want to be at the heart of every great business…Lewis and Tayburn have specific sets of skills that naturally complement one another, and we share a real belief in operating a people-led business that prioritises the long-term success and happiness of our clients.”

Lewis noted that it and Tayburn “now sit as part of a newly formed group company, called Limitless Innovation Group, but will continue to operate as individual brands”.

It added: “Team members, approach, contracts and levels of service will be unaffected but clients will have access to a wider range of expertise without compromising on the things they love about working with their existing agency.”

Lewis, established in 1973, counts banking group Santander, National Museums Scotland, Scotch whisky distiller Whyte & Mackay, and Scottish Power among its longstanding clients.

Tayburn, founded in 1979, has clients across the professional services, food and drink, and fast-moving consumer goods sectors.

Lewis said of Tayburn: “Its expertise lies in brand development and packaging for high-profile clients such as Heineken, Princes Foods, and Pet's Choice.”

Mr Lewis said: “For the past 45 years, we’ve admired and competed against each other in equal measure. Today, we have become one team united by our values and driven by our passion for being at the heart of every client’s business."

Richard Simpson, joint managing director at Tayburn, said: "Throughout my time in industry, Lewis is one of those agencies that we have always admired because of their longevity, foresight to embrace new trends and their enviable client list of major institutions and household names. “Following initial conversations to explore the possibilities of aligning with each other, it became apparent just how similar our vision and values are. As the benefits to our colleagues and clients became clear thanks to our complementary services and shared beliefs, the potential of our coming together is limitless.”

Mr Lewis said: "We’re bringing together almost a century of agency experience and the industry’s best in strategy, brand, advertising, packaging, social, digital creative and website development, to ensure that our clients never have to settle for anything short of world-class.”