Creative and digital agency Lewis has purchased fellow Scottish outfit Tayburn in a six-figure, cash-and-equity deal that the acquirer noted “will combine almost a century of expertise”.
Setting out the backdrop to, and strategic rationale for, the combination of the two Edinburgh-based agencies, which were both established during the 1970s, Lewis chief executive David Lewis said: “For the past year, we’ve been looking closely at the changes in the market and the evolving requirements of our client base. Following several strategic discussions, we are delighted to announce that we have acquired brand and design agency Tayburn.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The sad, sad tale of a Scottish bank
He added: "We want to be at the heart of every great business…Lewis and Tayburn have specific sets of skills that naturally complement one another, and we share a real belief in operating a people-led business that prioritises the long-term success and happiness of our clients.”
Lewis noted that it and Tayburn “now sit as part of a newly formed group company, called Limitless Innovation Group, but will continue to operate as individual brands”.
It added: “Team members, approach, contracts and levels of service will be unaffected but clients will have access to a wider range of expertise without compromising on the things they love about working with their existing agency.”
Lewis, established in 1973, counts banking group Santander, National Museums Scotland, Scotch whisky distiller Whyte & Mackay, and Scottish Power among its longstanding clients.
Tayburn, founded in 1979, has clients across the professional services, food and drink, and fast-moving consumer goods sectors.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Did business just deliver a big surprise for John Swinney?
Lewis said of Tayburn: “Its expertise lies in brand development and packaging for high-profile clients such as Heineken, Princes Foods, and Pet's Choice.”
Mr Lewis said: “For the past 45 years, we’ve admired and competed against each other in equal measure. Today, we have become one team united by our values and driven by our passion for being at the heart of every client’s business."
Richard Simpson, joint managing director at Tayburn, said: "Throughout my time in industry, Lewis is one of those agencies that we have always admired because of their longevity, foresight to embrace new trends and their enviable client list of major institutions and household names. “Following initial conversations to explore the possibilities of aligning with each other, it became apparent just how similar our vision and values are. As the benefits to our colleagues and clients became clear thanks to our complementary services and shared beliefs, the potential of our coming together is limitless.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Bizarre Brexit view of a true believer
Mr Lewis said: "We’re bringing together almost a century of agency experience and the industry’s best in strategy, brand, advertising, packaging, social, digital creative and website development, to ensure that our clients never have to settle for anything short of world-class.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here