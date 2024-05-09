A landmark pub in an “outstanding trading location” in an upmarket district of a Scottish city has been put on the market.
Cornerstone Business Agents described the bar and restaurant as “one of the best neighbourhood pubs” in the city.
The agent said the “superb and immaculately presented bar opportunity” has a good mix of food and wet sales and commercial kitchen and service areas in a “well-preserved and authentic” pub in Edinburgh.
“The Hermitage occupies a commanding and well-known trading location in the very heart of Morningside,” said Cornerstone. “The pub’s immediately distinctive location on Comiston Road allows for huge visibility and recognition.
“This prominent location in Morningside is one of the most popular and affluent areas in Scotland’s capital and is home to a wide range of independent retail outlets, cafes, pubs, and restaurants as well as some national companies such as Waitrose and Marks & Spencer.”
The agent also said: “The area is well served by public transport with the city centre reachable by bus in approximately 15 minutes or on foot within a 40 minute leisurely walk. Edinburgh city by-pass is located further to the south with Morningside Road being one of the busiest thoroughfares connecting it with the city centre.
“The immediate neighbourhood has some of the most desirable residential streets and addresses within the city, helping to make sure popular bars and restaurants like The Hermitage continue to benefit from local discretionary spend.”
Cornerstone said that the “significant kerb appeal” of the business and high visibility also brings in passing trade.
“The Hermitage has been in our clients' hands since 2014 during which time the business has been skilfully owned and run by our clients. It is strongly felt this is an excellent opportunity for a skilful food operator to take advantage of a business in first-class walk-in condition.
“Any purchaser taking on the business will realise immediately this is a well patronised bar and restaurant with huge potential to expand turnover and profitability further.”
A guide price of £65,000 is sought for the leasehold interest, with the current rent at around £61,000 a year.
