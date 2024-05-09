Kilkenny

Coach travel has come a long way since bone-rattling buses. Nowadays you step aboard a comfortable vehicle with an onboard restroom. There’s the convenience of joining your holiday locally, and coaches take you right to your hotel, avoiding the expense of taxis.

Donegal Town

Then there’s Glenton’s buying power meaning you stay in superb hotels and visit attractions for a fraction of the price an independent traveller would pay.

So, why not head to Ireland and experience its treasures on a Glenton tour, making the most of your time, with carefully planned itineraries. An excellent case in point is Glenton’s County Donegal & the Giant’s Causeway tour.

On this holiday you get a taste of coast, town and city, all while staying at the superb Inishowen Gateway Hotel, near the beach in Buncrana. Excursions take in the Giant’s Causeway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site as well as being one of the most awesome spectacles in the world.

You’ll have a day in Letterkenny, and a guided tour of the walled city of Derry~Londonderry.

Peace Bridge, Londonderry

Perhaps you’d like to take in stunning scenery from the comfort of a cruiser while sailing along Ireland’s waterways on Glenton’s Cruising in the Emerald Isle escape. On this distinctive adventure you’ll be staying at the four star Great Northern Hotel in the coastal resort of Bundoran.

Fairy Bridges, Bundoran

Enjoy a sail around Donegal Bay on Ireland’s largest waterbus, as well as cruises on sparkling Lough Erne and the mighty River Shannon.

Glenton’s top of the range Select tours also feature on their Irish programme, with luxury coaches, superior hotels and a door to door service that picks you up at home.

Perhaps opt for the Dublin, Shannon River Cruise & Irish National Stud & Gardens adventure. You’ll be staying at the popular Hamlet Court Hotel with a guided tour of Dublin, a cruise on the River Shannon, a chance to admire thoroughbred racehorses and wander around exotic gardens then browse fashion from celebrities such as Princess Diana and The Beatles at the Museum of Style Icons.

Ha'Penny Bridge, River Liffey

Or travel in Select style on the Seaport City of Cork, Dublin and Galway experience, based at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.

Kinsale Town

Highlights of this treat include entry to eighteenth century Bantry House & Gardens, a sail to unique Garnish Island, free time in Rosscarbery, visits to Galway and Kilkenny as well as viewing iconic sites with guided tours of both Dublin and Cork.

Garnish Island

With so many gems to choose from, you can see why Glenton always says that one trip to Ireland is never enough!

