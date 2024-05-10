The ornate stonework is crumbling, plants sprout from crevices and scaffolding is all that keeps one of Britain’s most endangered buildings upright.
But now campaigners who have strived for more than 50 years to save historic Mavisbank near Edinburgh have learned it has been saved - at the last gasp.
Derelict and in a highly perilous state following a devastating fire, confusion over who owned the Category A-listed architectural masterpiece had seen it deteriorate for decades.
Once a setting for brilliant minds of the Scottish Enlightenment, all the remained was a shell propped up by scaffolding and surrounded by ‘keep out’ signs.
Now amid mounting fears it would either fall down or face demolition, the charity bidding to save the architectural treasure has been granted £5.3million from the National Heritage Memorial Fund to rescue it.
news paves the way for a new future for the 300-year-old villa near Loanhead in Midlothian, the first of its kind and designed by Scotland’s pioneering 18th century architect, William Adam.The
The Landmark Trust, which specialises in rescuing precious but deteriorating buildings, says funding has arrived at the 11th hour and means they can begin crucial work to halt its deterioration and stabilise it.
Once the building is secured, a further £7million will have to be raised to turn what is currently a mere shell to how it would have looked in its 18th century prime.
That will involve teams of skilled craftspeople working from thousands of architectural documents which provide fine detail of the property’s internal features, including ornate plasterwork, wood panels and even paint colours.
Once complete, visitors to the property will be able to almost step back in time to experience its grand rooms and features as they would have been in the days of its owner, Sir James Clerk of Penicuik.
A signatory to the Act of Union, Clerk was a leading figure in Scottish society and often entertained key Enlightenment personalities at the Loanhead country home which he’d worked on with Adam, the figurehead of the famous architectural dynasty.
Clerk took influence from the properties and lifestyles of the people he encountered on his European travels to work with Adam on the vision for his country residence.
Mavisbank was built in 1723, in a pioneering neo-Classical style which William Adam’s son Robert Adam and others would develop for Edinburgh’s New Town a generation later.
Set in 70 acres with a walled garden, canal and Palladian influences, it would become a blueprint for countless other country villas across the country.
In the 19th century Mavisbank became a ground-breaking hospital where reforming Doctor John Batty Tuke developed compassionate approaches to mental illness, including through exercise and gardening.
The asylum’s closure saw Mavisbank enter a grim period when its once grand forecourt was used to store scrap vehicles.
The fire and mystery over its ownership led to it coming within a hair’s breadth of being demolished in the mid-1980s, sparking a round-the-clock vigil by volunteers striving to halt the bulldozers.
Since then, emergency holding scaffolding erected by Historic Environment Scotland has kept it propped up while numerous attempts to raise funds to repair it flopped.
Mavisbank featured in the final of 2003 BBC2 TV series ‘Restoration’ presented by Griff Rhys Jones, only to fail to scoop the £1million funding prize.
The Landmark Trust has worked with Midlothian Council, Historic Environment Scotland, the Mavisbank Trust and others to identify a viable solution for almost a decade.
It plans to open part of the reconstructed building for self-catering holidays, with other areas made available for community use.
The restoration will involve some of the country’s most talented craftspeople working alongside a new generation, passing on heritage building skills.
First, however, the charity and its counterparts are to embark on a Compulsory Purchase of the property, a legal process expected to take at least a year.
Dr Anna Keay, Director of the Landmark Trust, said the grant award is a “once in a lifetime moment”.
“Mavisbank has hung by little more than a thread for so long, with demolition seriously contemplated on more than one occasion.
“Experts are clear that if something couldn’t happen right now, then the building would not only continue to fall down but it would probably have to be demolished for safety reasons.”
She described Mavisbank as “the equivalent of a painting by Henry Raeburn or Allan Ramsay” and “an amazing work of art”.
“It was a vision of a new way that buildings would look, how people would live and what culture would be like; European and outward- looking.
“When the New Town was being built a generation later, it looked like it did because of its influence.”
The National Heritage Memorial Fund grant of £5.3m is the major enabler in a funding package which also includes £1.338m raised from various other sources, including the Landmark Trust’s own funds.
The charity needs to raise a further £1.162m – the last 15% - to complete the first phase of the project.
The second phase, which will involve faithfully reconstructing the building’s interiors, is expected to cost a further £7 million.
Earlier this week, The Herald told how local group the Mavisbank Trust, which has created digital images of the property's rooms using its vast archives, had by chance spotted a dining table linked to the house for sale at auction.
Having secured it, the Trust said they had hopes that it might one day be returned to the restored property as a feature of its grand dining room.
The building’s revival is likely to take around five years.
“The vision is to return Mavisbank to when William Adam and James Clerk finished work on it.
“It’s not a place where we are planning to do a contemporary glass wing or drop a pod on it. It’s about reinstating all the wonderful design and carvings and interiors that date back to their day.
“There is an incredible archive, so we know what it was like.
“The main rooms and principal rooms will be like going back in time. People will be able to stay for short breaks, eat in the dining room and sleep under the beautiful plaster ceilings.”
Anna Eavis, Chair of the National Heritage Memorial Fund panel, said: “Mavisbank House is a building of outstanding importance to Scottish and UK national heritage and the National Heritage Memorial Fund is delighted to make this award to save it from being lost forever.
“This funding will enable the Landmark Trust to acquire Mavisbank House and safeguard the historic fabric of the Category A building, laying the foundations for a sustainable and brighter future.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here