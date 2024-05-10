Alan Mahon, who founded Brewgooder with James Hughes in 2016, posted on LinkedIn: “A massive thank you and a hearty congratulations to Damon Swarbrick as he leaves us this month to take up a new opportunity in the drinks industry.

“Damon joined us back in early 2021 and played a critical role in unlocking the potential in the Brewgooder brand as managing director. During his three years with the business, we've enjoyed a sustained period of transformational growth, achieved during one of the most challenging times for our industry.

“His hard work and energy from month one to his last day in post has laid the foundations for long-term success, and we're grateful for Damon's contribution. I wish him nothing but success in his new role.

“While we are sorry to see Damon leave, we are delighted to welcome Andy Cray as our new MD to deliver the next chapter of the Brewgooder story. Andy has more than 20 years of experience at all levels of the beer industry, spanning roles including marketing director (UK&I), sales managing director (global licensed) and chief commercial & strategy officer (EMEA and APAC) for the Molson Coors Beverage Company.

“Andy has played a number of different roles with us since November 2022, most recently as non-exec chair, and has worked closely with the James and I to unlock our ambitious vision for the Brewgooder brand.

“I relish this opportunity to continue to work with and learn from Andy even more closely to fulfil the impact potential of the company.”