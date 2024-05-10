AN EYEMOUTH dental practice has changed hands in a deal worth £775,000.
Infinityblu Dental Care and Implant Clinic has added the practice to the growing portfolio which has been assembled since it was founded by Chris Barrowman in Pitlochry in 2007.
The company has invested more than £10 million since then to acquire a total of regional practices, with Eyemouth Dental Practice joining existing sites in the Scottish Borders in Duns, Peebles, and Galashiels. And the group is looking to add further practices to its stable as it considers sites in city locations.
READ MORE: VisitScotland names Vicki Miller as new chief executive
All existing staff in Eyemouth will be retained, though services will be expanded through the utilisation of visiting dentists from Infinityblu practices.
Mr Barrowman, who plans to expand services in Eyemouth to include implants, full-arch implants, orthodontics, oral surgery and endodontics, said: “I am incredibly excited for the future at Eyemouth.
“To purchase a practice which already shares a similar vision and ethos is amazing and, by adding a fourth Borders practice, it gives the team the extended support to become part of our community.”
He added: “This practice is already well established and has a great reputation. The faces which patients are used to seeing will remain here and, as we grow the services, there will be the opportunity for recruitment in the area.
READ MORE: Boost for Glasgow as major firms flock to Bothwell Street
“The goal is to offer a wide range of services in Eyemouth, which will significantly reduce wait and travel time for patients. It will also reduce the need for patients to see several dentists to achieve the results they want.”
Infinityblu has practices in Pitlochry, Dunkeld, Crieff, Auchterarder, Auchtermuchty, Alyth, Callander and Killin as well as in the Borders.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here