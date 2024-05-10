The company has invested more than £10 million since then to acquire a total of regional practices, with Eyemouth Dental Practice joining existing sites in the Scottish Borders in Duns, Peebles, and Galashiels. And the group is looking to add further practices to its stable as it considers sites in city locations.

All existing staff in Eyemouth will be retained, though services will be expanded through the utilisation of visiting dentists from Infinityblu practices.

Mr Barrowman, who plans to expand services in Eyemouth to include implants, full-arch implants, orthodontics, oral surgery and endodontics, said: “I am incredibly excited for the future at Eyemouth.

“To purchase a practice which already shares a similar vision and ethos is amazing and, by adding a fourth Borders practice, it gives the team the extended support to become part of our community.”

He added: “This practice is already well established and has a great reputation. The faces which patients are used to seeing will remain here and, as we grow the services, there will be the opportunity for recruitment in the area.

“The goal is to offer a wide range of services in Eyemouth, which will significantly reduce wait and travel time for patients. It will also reduce the need for patients to see several dentists to achieve the results they want.”

Infinityblu has practices in Pitlochry, Dunkeld, Crieff, Auchterarder, Auchtermuchty, Alyth, Callander and Killin as well as in the Borders.