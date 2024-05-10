A popular restaurant in a historic Scottish town has been put on the market for sale.
Graham + Sibbald said the restaurant has been “sympathetically modernised” and is set on a prominent roadside location.
The 34-cover former Henderson’s Bistro has a “well-equipped commercial kitchen and welcoming bar”.
“The property offers a quaint restaurant premises within a stone historic building,” the agent said.
“Set on a prominent roadside plot the property has retained its original charming features whilst seamlessly blending modern design to offer true Scottish hospitality.
“The property features the original fireplace with gas burning stove, exposed beams and exposed stonework offering a true sense of Scotland.”
Graham + Sibbald also said: “The restaurant is set in the town of Auchterarder, north of the Ochil Hills and home to Gleneagles Hotel. Auchterarder is 13 miles west of Perth, and 20 miles north-east of Stirling.
“The town is affluent with a population of circa 6,000. From a business perspective, the restaurant offers a great opportunity to run a lifestyle business in the thriving tourist area of Auchterarder.”
The agent added: “The property attracts locals and residents throughout the year. The attention to detail and charm means the property is attractive to a wide range of customers future proofing the business.
“The property for sale in Auchterarder is truly immaculate and a great opportunity for a new owner.”
The restaurant is on the market at offers over £225,000 for the freehold.
