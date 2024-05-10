The 34-cover former Henderson’s Bistro has a “well-equipped commercial kitchen and welcoming bar”.

“The property offers a quaint restaurant premises within a stone historic building,” the agent said.

“Set on a prominent roadside plot the property has retained its original charming features whilst seamlessly blending modern design to offer true Scottish hospitality.

Emily Hewitson, of Graham Sibbald, said: “The unit is in true turnkey condition offering the new owners the perfect opportunity to walk into the establishment and make a name for themselves from day one.' (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

“The property features the original fireplace with gas burning stove, exposed beams and exposed stonework offering a true sense of Scotland.”

Graham + Sibbald also said: “The restaurant is set in the town of Auchterarder, north of the Ochil Hills and home to Gleneagles Hotel. Auchterarder is 13 miles west of Perth, and 20 miles north-east of Stirling.

“The town is affluent with a population of circa 6,000. From a business perspective, the restaurant offers a great opportunity to run a lifestyle business in the thriving tourist area of Auchterarder.”

The agent added: “The property attracts locals and residents throughout the year. The attention to detail and charm means the property is attractive to a wide range of customers future proofing the business.

“The property for sale in Auchterarder is truly immaculate and a great opportunity for a new owner.”

The restaurant is on the market at offers over £225,000 for the freehold.