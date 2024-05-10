An ‘exceptional’ country house hailed as testament to the “enduring legacy” of Scots architect Alexander Ross has been brought to market.
Woodlands at 15 Island Bank Road, Inverness, was built in 1863 as a gift to Robina, daughter of Dr Robert Carruthers, editor of the Inverness Courier.
It is held up as an early example of Ross’s “distinctive” style that would become a “hallmark” of Highland architecture.
A press statement noted that the building, originally known as Woodfield Cottage, “exhibited Ross’s evolving architectural philosophy”, stating: “Its rugged texture, courtesy of red Tarradale sandstone, mirrored the character and identity of Highland communities. Crow stepped gables, dormers, and sculpted chimneys give a lively silhouette, complemented by ironwork along the roof's ridge [which] create a lighter more delicate appearance.”
It added: “Ross's romantic approach extended beyond the exterior, with a layout designed to showcase the house's sculptural character. The grand staircase, a central feature in Ross's designs, welcomed visitors, leading to well-proportioned rooms that would later emerge in the Arts and Crafts Movement of the late 19th century.”
In an architectural career spanning more five decades, Alexander Ross undertook more than 1,000 projects, leaving a lasting legacy on the Highland landscape. His work ranged from a police station in Mallaig to St Kessog’s Episcopal Church in Auchterarder.
One of his most prominent works was St Andrew’s Cathedral, known as Inverness Cathedral. Completed in 1869, the richly detailed gothic style building “embodies Ross’s commitment to meticulous craftsmanship”. It continues to be a focal point on the banks of the River Ness.
Calum Maclean, architect and author of Alexander Ross: The Remarkable Story of a Highland Architect, hailed Ross as, not only one of the most accomplished architects of the Victorian era, but also one of the most prolific. He said: “His portfolio ranged from cathedrals to churches, schools, castles, and houses, with many of his greatest achievements located in Inverness.”
Woodlands is on sale through property agent Galbraith for offers over £1.25 million.
