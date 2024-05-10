Glasgow-based Carmichael Homes has secured £11.6m of funding from Downing Property Finance for two major projects, at Jackton in South Lanarkshire and Rosslynlee in Midlothian.
Downing noted that The Fieldings, at Jackton, is a development of 19 modern townhouses “engineered for sustainability without compromising luxury”.
It added that the partnership with Carmichael for Rosslynlee will “deliver 26 unique four-bedroom, energy-efficient homes, each designed with sustainability at its core”, and would “enhance housing diversity on brownfield land”.
Scott Carmichael, managing director of Carmichael Homes, said: “Our collaboration with Downing Property Finance has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life. Their tailored, sustainability-linked loan has enabled us to pursue this project with greater financial agility and underscores our shared values in championing sustainability in the housing sector.”
John Pollington, investment director at Downing Property Finance, said: “The expertise and dedication Carmichael Homes has brought to these projects are exemplary. Both developments are a testament to their commitment to providing diverse and sustainable family housing within the stunning Scottish landscape.
“Carmichael's skilled team's efficient advancement of these projects has cemented our strong partnership. Their remarkable sustainability credentials resonate strongly with Downing's sustainability-linked loan scheme, playing a pivotal role in the fruition of these developments."
Carmichael Homes' industry presence goes back more than 30 years, Downing noted.
The lender added: “Downing Property Finance’s loan product is designed to align with the borrower's environmental aspirations. Borrowers are incentivised to implement more sustainable features which promote attributes such as water management, carbon reduction, and biodiversity enhancement. Developments meeting the criteria qualify for an interest rebate of up to 1%.”
Downing said of the Jackton project: “These homes are remarkable for their green construction and boast state-of-the-art, energy-efficient features, proximity to local amenities, and access to open green spaces.”
It said of the Rosslynlee houses: “These homes will offer residents unparalleled views of the surrounding countryside, seamlessly integrating modern living with the tranquillity of nature.”
