A veteran operator has sold a city restaurant to a growing family business.
Alan Tomkins, who owns Vroni’s, Ralph & Finns and Malo, has sold Sur Lie to the husband and wife team behind the Loveable Rogue restaurants.
Smith and Clough Business Associates handled the sale amid “strong demand for restaurants and bars in Glasgow”.
READ MORE: 'One of the best neighbourhood pubs in city' for sale
Johnathan Clough said: “We are delighted to announce the sale of Sur Lie restaurant on Nithsdale Road in the trendy Strathbungo/Pollokshields area in Glasgow's South Side, in what was an off-market deal.
“Acting on behalf of our client Alan Tomkins who owns a number of Glasgow bars and restaurants, the business has been sold to Joe and Amalia Lazzerini who own the Loveable Rogue restaurants.”
READ MORE: Historic city pub to reopen
He also said: “With sites already in the West End and the East End, the new Loveable Rogue South Side is due to open at the end of June after a complete refurbishment.
“I would like to wish Joe and Amalia all the best with their latest venture which I'm sure will be a tremendous success.”
READ MORE: Family to sell famous Scottish hotel
Mr Clough added: “We are seeing strong demand for restaurants and bars in Glasgow at present so if you are thinking of selling your business then please get in touch for a confidential chat.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here