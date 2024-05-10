A veteran operator has sold a city restaurant to a growing family business.

Alan Tomkins, who owns Vroni’s, Ralph & Finns and Malo, has sold Sur Lie to the husband and wife team behind the Loveable Rogue restaurants.

Smith and Clough Business Associates handled the sale amid “strong demand for restaurants and bars in Glasgow”.

Johnathan Clough said: “We are delighted to announce the sale of Sur Lie restaurant on Nithsdale Road in the trendy Strathbungo/Pollokshields area in Glasgow's South Side, in what was an off-market deal.

The Herald: Joe and Amalia Lazzerini already own two Loveable Rogue restaurants in GlasgowJoe and Amalia Lazzerini already own two Loveable Rogue restaurants in Glasgow (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates)

“Acting on behalf of our client Alan Tomkins who owns a number of Glasgow bars and restaurants, the business has been sold to Joe and Amalia Lazzerini who own the Loveable Rogue restaurants.”

He also said: “With sites already in the West End and the East End, the new Loveable Rogue South Side is due to open at the end of June after a complete refurbishment.

The Herald: Alan Tomkins pictured in Ralph & Finns, one of several businesses owned by his family in GlasgowAlan Tomkins pictured in Ralph & Finns, one of several businesses owned by his family in Glasgow (Image: Colin Mearns)

“I would like to wish Joe and Amalia all the best with their latest venture which I'm sure will be a tremendous success.”

Mr Clough added: “We are seeing strong demand for restaurants and bars in Glasgow at present so if you are thinking of selling your business then please get in touch for a confidential chat.”