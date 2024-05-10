Smith and Clough Business Associates handled the sale amid “strong demand for restaurants and bars in Glasgow”.

Johnathan Clough said: “We are delighted to announce the sale of Sur Lie restaurant on Nithsdale Road in the trendy Strathbungo/Pollokshields area in Glasgow's South Side, in what was an off-market deal.

Joe and Amalia Lazzerini already own two Loveable Rogue restaurants in Glasgow (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates)

“Acting on behalf of our client Alan Tomkins who owns a number of Glasgow bars and restaurants, the business has been sold to Joe and Amalia Lazzerini who own the Loveable Rogue restaurants.”

He also said: “With sites already in the West End and the East End, the new Loveable Rogue South Side is due to open at the end of June after a complete refurbishment.

Alan Tomkins pictured in Ralph & Finns, one of several businesses owned by his family in Glasgow (Image: Colin Mearns)

“I would like to wish Joe and Amalia all the best with their latest venture which I'm sure will be a tremendous success.”

Mr Clough added: “We are seeing strong demand for restaurants and bars in Glasgow at present so if you are thinking of selling your business then please get in touch for a confidential chat.”