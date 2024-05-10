Emergency services were called to site of the crash just after 12pm on Thursday. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other cars involved. TheA83 south of Clachan was closed in both directions.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.



“Enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch.



"We would also like to see any dashcam footage that captures the vehicle or the rider involved prior to the collision happening."



Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1392 of 9 May, 2024.