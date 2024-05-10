As covered in the Herald's exclusive series, today the building remains in stasis, covered in white sheeting as plans for a second rebuild drag on.

You can read every article in the series here.

Read More:

With the 10 year anniversary of the first fire coming up on May 23, the GSA has announced plans to issue a tender for the appointment of architects, cost consultants and economic impact experts for the reinstatement of the building.

That will serve as an update to its Strategic Outline Business Case, published in October 2021, taking into account the current financial climate, the inflation in construction costs.

It will also update the economic case for the rebuilding project, as well as reflecting Glasgow City Council’s recently-published new vision and Plan for Glasgow city centre, and the role of culture and heritage in the regeneration of Sauchiehall Street and the immediate surrounding area.

The update is scheduled to be published in early 2025.

Professor Penny Macbeth, Director of the GSA said: “We are committed to the faithful reinstatement of the Mackintosh Building, and for that to be done in an exemplary way, returning it as a working art school building at the heart of Glasgow’s creative and cultural eco-system.

“While the protective wrap installed in June 2023 does its job of allowing the building to dry out over the next couple of years, it is important that we move forward with parallel work strands in what is a complex building project.

“What we are now doing, through the SOBC Addendum process, robustly testing our previous assumptions, economic impact, timelines and approaches to delivery, whilst initiating arbitration with our insurers, will ensure we can make strategic, evidenced-based decisions, ensuring the Mackintosh Building is successfully rebuilt and contributes to the regeneration of Sauchiehall Street and this part of Glasgow City Centre.”

The GSA is also taking legal action against the insurers of the building, with arbitration to decide whether a claim should be paid out.

A statement said: "Since June 2018, we have been working through the very complex insurance claim, supported by a team of external legal and insurance professionals.

"Following publication of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Fire Investigation Report in January 2022, our insurers requested further information which the GSA provided to enable them to confirm policy cover. In the absence of this confirmation, we have chosen to initiate arbitration. The arbitration process is subject to a confidentiality provision which means that we are not able to disclose any further details."