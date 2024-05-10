Ms Brown was not accused of posting controversial materials, but was seen to like and share a number of posts criticising First Minister Humza Yousaf and the Scottish Government’s stance on gender recognition.

The social media activity from an account in the trade union activist’s name first came to light last month. She was suspended while an investigation was carried out.

The SNP said at the time they were “deeply offensive, racist” posts and she was suspended.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown earlier said that the Scottish labour candidate, who had campaigned with party leader Sir Keir Starmer in her constituency, should be dropped as a candidate.

Wilma Brown on the campaign trial (Image: PA)

Mr Brown said: “The appalling tweets endorsed by the Labour Party candidate for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy are deeply offensive, racist and completely unacceptable

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath is one of Labour's top target seats in Scotland.

The SNP won the seat in 2019 with Neale Hanvey elected as the MP. Mr Hanvey was himself in controversy ahead of the 2019 election and was dropped after allegations of anti-Semitism were made against him.

Melanie Ward is a long-time member of Scottish Labour and was announced as one of Time Magazine’s top 100 most influential people in global health.

Brown previously pictured campaigning with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Kirkcaldy in May last year.

The seat is currently held by Alba MP Neale Hanvey, who defected from the SNP.

He beat the then Labour MP Lesley Laird by 1,243 votes in 2019.

A Scottish Labour spokesperson told the Daily Record: “Scottish Labour is pleased to announce that Melanie Ward – the CEO of Medical Aid for Palestinians – has been selected as the Scottish Labour candidate for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy at the general election.

“Melanie Ward has an impressive and proven track record in fighting injustice and delivering change in politics and the third sector.

“At the coming general election, Scottish Labour is standing to deliver the change that Scotland needs.”