A Scottish Labour candidate has been replaced following an investigation into social media posts she liked and shared, it has been reported.
Wilma Brown will no longer stand in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, and has been replaced by Melanie Ward, the CEO of Medical Aid for Palestinians.
Ms Brown was not accused of posting controversial materials, but was seen to like and share a number of posts criticising First Minister Humza Yousaf and the Scottish Government’s stance on gender recognition.
The social media activity from an account in the trade union activist’s name first came to light last month. She was suspended while an investigation was carried out.
READ MORE: Scottish Labour GE candidate Wilma Brown suspended by party
The SNP said at the time they were “deeply offensive, racist” posts and she was suspended.
SNP depute leader Keith Brown earlier said that the Scottish labour candidate, who had campaigned with party leader Sir Keir Starmer in her constituency, should be dropped as a candidate.
Mr Brown said: “The appalling tweets endorsed by the Labour Party candidate for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy are deeply offensive, racist and completely unacceptable
Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath is one of Labour's top target seats in Scotland.
The SNP won the seat in 2019 with Neale Hanvey elected as the MP. Mr Hanvey was himself in controversy ahead of the 2019 election and was dropped after allegations of anti-Semitism were made against him.
READ MORE: Labour extends lead over SNP in latest YouGov poll
Melanie Ward is a long-time member of Scottish Labour and was announced as one of Time Magazine’s top 100 most influential people in global health.
Brown previously pictured campaigning with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Kirkcaldy in May last year.
The seat is currently held by Alba MP Neale Hanvey, who defected from the SNP.
He beat the then Labour MP Lesley Laird by 1,243 votes in 2019.
A Scottish Labour spokesperson told the Daily Record: “Scottish Labour is pleased to announce that Melanie Ward – the CEO of Medical Aid for Palestinians – has been selected as the Scottish Labour candidate for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy at the general election.
“Melanie Ward has an impressive and proven track record in fighting injustice and delivering change in politics and the third sector.
“At the coming general election, Scottish Labour is standing to deliver the change that Scotland needs.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here