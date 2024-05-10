Scotland is in for a scorcher of a weekend with temperatures reaching 23 degrees in some parts of the country.
Weather experts are predicting high temperatures with a mix of dry and rainy spells throughout Scotland this weekend.
The sun is to remain out for all of Friday in the central belt of the country, with max temperatures of 21 degrees in Glasgow and Edinburgh.
It will be cloudy, with some bright spells in the Highlands and the North of the country until 4 pm when the overcast will clear, and the sun will stay out until 9 pm. Temperatures will also reach a high of 21 degrees. However, thickening cloud brings the chance of some light rain to the Western Isles later.
UV levels are moderate to high over the next few days, so make sure you stay protected whilst out enjoying the sun 🌞— Met Office (@metoffice) May 9, 2024
Pollen levels are moderate for many too 🤧
Check out pollen level where you are here ⤵️https://t.co/nKKN4ObJH8 pic.twitter.com/pEszaKe0g4
Saturday highs are expected to reach 23 degrees in Edinburgh and Glasgow again. The day will begin dry and bright, but clouds will thicken with the odd shower possible in the east towards the afternoon. The Met Office also has said there is a chance of thunder in Glasgow between 3pm and 6pm.
Pollen levels will also increase as the temperature rises, with medium to high levels over the next five days.
Weather conditions are expected to return to a more unsettled pattern as we head into the new working week. Rain and showers will start to move in from the west, due to a developing low-pressure system from the Atlantic.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “Many places will start fine and warm on Sunday, though it is likely to become cloudier from the west or southwest during the day. This will be accompanied by scattered showers, which could be heavy with thunder.
“On Monday we're likely to see more widespread and longer-lived spells of rain, some of which will be heavy and thundery. This will also lead to a much cooler feel to the day.”
