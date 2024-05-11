LGT declared that its move to Capital Square demonstrates its long-term commitment to clients north of the Border.

Ben Snee, chief executive of LGT Wealth Management, said: “We are dedicated to bringing exceptional service to clients and partners around the UK, and we look forward to strengthening our presence in Edinburgh and Scotland in the months and years ahead.”

The wealth manager’s new home at Capital Square has capacity for 72 workspaces, can accommodate 100 staff, and has six meeting rooms.

John Godfrey, head of Scotland at LGT Wealth Management, said: “In just over two years, we have grown rapidly in Edinburgh, we are committed to servicing our clients across Scotland and Capital Square gives our 50-strong headcount a fitting base from which we can continue our next phase of growth.”

Separately, LGT announced that it has hired Jonathan King from Barclays Wealth, where he had been a director since 2018 and was latterly its most senior private banker. Prior to his time at Barclays Mr King, who is a chartered fellow of the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment, was an investment manager at Tilney Investment Management, now Evelyn Partners.

Mr Godfrey said: “Jonny has experience of looking after many successful entrepreneurs and business owners, individuals, and families across Scotland, advising on all aspects of wealth management. I had the pleasure of working with him for many years at Barclays and believe he is an excellent addition in helping us to grow our client base and relationships with Scotland’s leading corporate advisors.”

LGT Wealth Management is part of LGT Group, an international private banking and asset management group that has been fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for more than 90 years. LGT Group employs more than 5,600 people in over 30 locations across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Australia, and the Middle East.