The airline already operates daily flights between Glasgow and Dubai on an Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger aircraft, and recently highlighted the success of this route.

Edinburgh Airport said of the return of Emirates’ service between Dubai and the Scottish capital: “The service has been temporarily suspended since Covid and its resumption demonstrates the continued recovery in aviation and the confidence in Edinburgh Airport, which expects to welcome a record 15 million passengers this year.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The sad, sad tale of a Scottish bank

“The renewed service…will provide passengers with excellent connectivity through the vast Emirates network."

The airport described Emirates as "one of the world's most renowned airlines".

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Emirates back to Scotland’s capital and busiest airport.

“The resumption of daily flights between Edinburgh and Dubai is a huge show of confidence in our market.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: So what's the story with Kate Forbes and business?

He added: “Emirates is one of the world's leading airlines and its return is great news for our passengers, providing direct access to Dubai and opening up fantastic connectivity to other parts of the world.

"We look forward to welcoming our partners at Emirates back to the airport in November and working together on the success of this important route."

Julie Bailey, UK regional sales manager at Emirates, said: “Scotland is a very important passenger and cargo destination for Emirates and we’re very proud to be back in Edinburgh – serving customers with world-class products and amenities.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Did business just deliver a big surprise for John Swinney?

“We look forward to connecting Edinburgh to the world once again and to offering customers access to more than 130 global destinations via Dubai.”

The airline revealed in January that Glasgow and London were its most popular gateways for inbound travel to the UK.

Emirates, which describes itself as the world’s largest international airline, also highlighted the strength of outbound traffic on its Glasgow flights.

The airline said in January said: “Travel demand on the Dubai to Glasgow route…continues to grow with forward bookings up by 51% year-on-year in 2024.”