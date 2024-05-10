The airport said it will mean "a new airline will land in Scotland for the first time this summer as Pegasus Airlines launches its inaugural route".

Pegasus Airlines will operate flights between Scotland and Turkey (Türkiye) from June 27, flying on Thursdays and Sundays on A320neo/A321neo aircraft. The service will be year-round.

The service will connect Edinburgh Airport and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen for the first time and enhances Edinburgh’s connections to Türkiye, while "the airline’s own internal connectivity and vast Middle East network will also benefit passengers".

The iconic city of Istanbul offers ancient and modern attractions

Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (Aero) at Edinburgh Airport said: "We’re really excited to welcome Pegasus to Edinburgh this summer and see another new airline spread its wings in Scotland.

"Passengers are always looking for choice and by offering another connection to Istanbul, one of the most fascinating cities in the world, we are making their travel as easy and as smooth as possible.

"We look forward to seeing Pegasus at Edinburgh and will work closely with our new partners to make the route a success."

Onur Dedeköylü, Pegasus Airlines' chief commercial officer, said: "We are delighted to be launching new regular scheduled flights connecting Istanbul and Edinburgh as the summer season starts.

"Pegasus Airlines is proud to connect such vibrant and popular destinations, offering a unique experience to all who fly with us."

Pegasus is offering 2,500 "special introductory fares" of £1 plus taxes to mark the announcement of the Turkish carrier's new route.

