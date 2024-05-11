Purpose-built to a high specification, and spanning 43,774 square feet, the dealership at Bankhead Drive, Sighthill, underwent a £2m expansion and upgrade in 2016, following a strong period of trading.

READ MORE: Timing of Marks & Spencer building project right for Glasgow

Knight Frank acted for the vendor on the sale, with Galbraith representing the buyer.

Euan Kelly, capital markets partner at Knight Frank Edinburgh, said: “The deal for Edinburgh Audi underlines the value available in the commercial property market for alternatives.

“Car sales have been remarkably robust in the years since the pandemic and the occupier is committed to the site long term, with RPI-linked rent reviews providing a level of protection against inflation. We expect more alternative property assets to transact in the next few months as investors look to different opportunities for long-term income in a more settled interest rate environment.”

READ MORE: Whisky boss praised for 'integrity, skill and depth' retires