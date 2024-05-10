A Scottish airport has announced a new airline partner.
SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will operate services from Glasgow Airport to two destinations in Turkey (Türkiye) next summer.
The value carrier will offer six flights a week – four weekly to Antalya and twice weekly to Dalaman, with services starting at the beginning of April 2025.
SunExpress operates a total of 200 routes to 68 destinations across 35 countries in 2024 and has a strong presence on the Turkish Riviera and in Anatolia.
Tobias Bracht, Head of Sales for SunExpress, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our exciting new routes from Glasgow direct to Antalya and Dalaman - two of Türkiye’s most popular destinations.
“We are dedicated to offering exceptional value and convenience to our passengers with direct flights and look forward to connecting them with Türkiye."
Christopher Tibbett, Aero Director at AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow Airport, said: “We are thrilled to offer a warm welcome to SunExpress, which is also a new airline partner for Glasgow Airport.
“Both Antalya and Dalaman are firm favourites with our customers, so the addition of an extra 1,200 seats per week bound for two of Türkiye’s most popular destinations is fantastic news.
“These six new flights per week will deliver even more choice and greater convenience for Scottish travellers keen to visit this stunning country often referred to as the bridge between Europe and Asia.”
