Edinburgh Playhouse will also play host to the cult classic for five nights in January 2025.

Jason will be returning to the role of Frank ‘n’ Furter for the first time in the UK for over 25 years, and audiences will be able to enjoy famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for 50 years and counting, including Sweet Transvestite, Science Fiction/Double Feature, Dammit Janet and, the timeless floor-filler, The Time-Warp.

Jason said: "I am thrilled to dive into the exhilarating role of Frank 'n' Furter with a fantastic new cast and Time-Warp with audiences throughout the UK. We promise to deliver the freshest Rocky EVER, that audiences will not forget. So, buckle up, as the show promises to be a wild and wicked ride!"

Before it was transformed into a feature film titled ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ starring Tim Curry, it first began in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80.

Since it first opened the Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world. The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages as it continues to delight audiences.

The 1975 film adaptation took in more than $135 million at the Box Office and is still frequently shown in cinemas 50 years later.

Donavan, who is returning to the role, is among a long list of stars to have featured in various productions of the musical, including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, and Meatloaf.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the show will make tour the UK over 2024 and 2025, including a two-week run at London’s Dominion Theatre from 6 September to 20 September 2024, plus a Christmas season at the Liverpool Playhouse from 3 December 2024 to 4 January 2025.

Luscombe’s production of The Rocky Horror Show has been running for the last eighteen years and has completed five seasons in the West End. Tickets for UK Tour are now on sale.