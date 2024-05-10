Clear skies could bring about a view of the Northern Lights for stargazers in Scotland this Friday night, the Met Office has said.
Weather experts say there could be a ‘good chance’ of seeing the aurora in the country tonight before thunderstorms bring about an end to the nice weather on Sunday.
Forecasters said the UK recorded its highest temperature of the year on Thursday, with a peak of 24.6C in London’s St James’s Park, and it’s to rise still across the UK.
Highs of 23C are predicted in Scotland on Saturday, but there is also the potential for intense rainfall.
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said Friday night’s skies will offer a chance for the Northern Lights to be seen.
He said: “Although the shorter nights will limit the visibility window, there’s a good chance to see the aurora, particularly on Friday night and especially in Scotland, Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales.
“There could even be visibility further south if you have the right equipment.
“Those conditions could continue on Saturday night but we still have to work out some details on where exactly that will be.”
Mr Dixon said the combination of clear skies and enhanced activity from the sun reaching Earth would improve the chances of seeing the display.
With plenty of clear skies in the forecast, there is a good chance of seeing the Aurora across the northern half of the UK, and perhaps further south with long exposure photography 📷— Met Office Space (@MetOfficeSpace) May 10, 2024
However, as the nights are shorter, the duration of any sightings may be limited ✨ pic.twitter.com/bx1QQG9qF0
On Saturday, the vast majority of the UK is expected to see dry and sunny weather with temperatures above average for the time of year, he said.
But the fine weather is not expected to last.
Mr Dixon said: “There is a change on the way. Sunday could well be the warmest day, despite a more unsettled period.”
