Brought to you by
29 States
Glasgow West End’s rising star 29 States Indian Cuisine is celebrating its first anniversary this month.
Glasgow is renowned for the quality of its Indian cuisine and since opening last year, 29 States has been gaining a strong reputation under owner Neeraj Dhatwalia & his team.
Neeraj , who previously worked as a chef for the Ashoka Group of restaurants after moving to Scotland from India in 2008, explains “The name of the restaurant pays homage to the 29 different states that make up India, and we offer diners dishes from right across my home country.”
“I come from a state in the northern part of India, Himachal Pradesh,” he explains, “and I want to share authentic Indian cooking with the people of Glasgow. I don’t want to make the menu too big, but I’m trying to show people food from all around India. I’ve been a chef for the last 22 years, so my priorities are always to make the best possible food with the freshest ingredients.”
Neeraj understands the importance not only of good food, but of providing exceptional customer service – as he began his career working in five-star hotels in India. Alongside his wife, he takes a very hands-on approach to running 29 States, ensuring customers see them regularly in the restaurant.
29 States is located within the shopping square in Broomhill, with the location carefully chosen to offer convenience to their customers.
“The location was appealing as it offers plenty of parking outside,” explains Neeraj. “Nowadays if people go into eat in the city centre, it is really difficult and expensive to park their car. This location has plenty of spaces to park outside, it is convenient for people eating in or getting a takeaway.”
Another appeal of the location, Neeraj explains, was the large wooden decking area outside the restaurant. As we come into summer and the weather improves, he reckons the decking will be a popular spot to dine alfresco.
“The decking can fit around 40 people to sit outside, they can have a drink, some cocktails, and food as well. I’ve never had the opportunity to run a restaurant and a bar- so this gives a great chance to offer people somewhere to eat and something to drink at the same time. I think the outdoor space will be really popular.”
But what of the food? Neeraj has carefully created a menu that includes both familiar favourites and more unusual dishes that customers might not have tried previously.
A special section of the menu is dedicated to ‘Glasgow’s favourite dishes’, including a korma, chasni, bhoona and masala, as well as ever-popular pakora. Yet Neeraj is also keen to introduce Glaswegians to some dishes that they may not have heard of before.
This includes Dahiwale Chicken Wings, marinated in yoghurt and spices overnight and then deep fried for maximum taste. There’s also Soya Chaap Masala, a vegan dish that’s cooked in a tomato and onion sauce with pepper, or the Lamb and Jackfruit Curry that combines a familiar favourite with a vegan speciality.
To find out more and book your table, call 0141 334 6257 or visit www.29states.uk . Delivery also available.
29 States India Cuisine is located in Broomhill Square, 6 Norby Rd, Glasgow G11 7BN
Open Monday to Sunday 12:00 noon – 10:00 pm – Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/29statesindianrestaurant
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here