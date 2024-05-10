Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened at around 11am.

READ MORE: 77-year-old Motorcyclist dies in serious crash in Argyll

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch.

“I am keen for drivers who have dashcam footage that captures the vehicle or the pedestrian involved prior to the collision happening to contact us.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the members of the public who stopped and provided assistance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1136 of May 9 2024.