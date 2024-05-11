An award-winning roadside eatery in the west of Scotland has again been named as one of the top 30 best places to work in hospitality.
The Real Food Café in Tyndrum has made the ranking compiled by The Caterer magazine for the second year in a row and, alongside Gleneagles, is one of just two Scottish businesses to make the list.
The restaurant, which has been owned by Sarah Heward and husband Alan McColm for 18 years, came in at number 23, up from 24 last year.
Ms Heward said: “We are thrilled and immensely proud to be recognised as one of the Top 30 best employers in hospitality in the UK, achieving number 23 on the list. This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering an environment rooted in authenticity, kindness and inclusivity.
"In a time where the hospitality sector faces significant challenges in recruitment and retention, this award underscores the importance of building a strong employer brand that resonates with our core values as a business and the well-being of our team. It's a celebration of our collective effort to create a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported and inspired.
“We also commend The Caterer for highlighting the positive developments within our industry, encouraging a shift towards more supportive and inclusive employment practices across the board."
Ms Heward added: “As we continue to grow and evolve as a company, we remain committed to maintaining our high standard of excellence in employee satisfaction. Our team is the heart and soul of The Real Food Café, and we understand that their happiness, well-being and job satisfaction directly impacts the success of our business.
“We will continue to build a positive work culture where everyone feels respected and valued, regardless of their role or background, in addition to our focus on serving our award-winning menu to the hundreds of thousands of customers who visit us each year.”
The Caterer’s Best Places to Work in Hospitality awards are now in their 10th year and set out to spotlight companies which are delivering on what matters most to employees. The scheme is used to gauge companies’ engagement levels and identify areas for retaining employees.
The top 30 list is compiled from employee questionnaires based on five ‘killer’ questions designed to identify what is important to them at work and how well their employer is delivering on that goal. 12,000 hospitality employees across the UK took part this year.
The Real Food Café achieved a 89% satisfaction score, up 1% on last year, with its employee participation measured at 79%, up from 69%.
