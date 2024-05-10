Forecasters have urged people to take care amid rising UV levels across the UK this weekend, as well as an increasing pollen count.

The warmer weather is not likely to last long, however, with temperatures expected to fall next week as the high pressure covering the country moves on and is replaced by low pressure.

According to the Met Office’s long-range forecast, conditions are expected to turn more changeable, with rainfall likely to be above average in most areas.

Temperatures are predicted to return back closer to normal for May.

In the meantime, here's some pictures of how Glaswegians soaking up the sun and enjoying the warm weather on Friday afternoon.

People enjoying the warm weather at a terrace in Glasgow's George Square (Image: Colin Mearns)

Sunbathers in Glasgow's Botanic Gardens (Image: Colin Mearns)

Glaswegians taking advantage of the warm weather in George Square (Image: Colin Mearns)

People enjoying the warm weather in Glasgow's Botanic Gardens (Image: Colin Mearns)

Sunbathers in Glasgow's Botanic Gardens (Image: Colin Mearns)