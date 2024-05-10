Glaswegians have flocked to the city's green spaces and pub terraces and beer gardens as temperatures reached highs of 21C on Friday.

The warm spell is set to continue across Scotland into the weekend, with highs of 23C forecast in Glasgow on Saturday.

Forecasters have urged people to take care amid rising UV levels across the UK this weekend, as well as an increasing pollen count.

The warmer weather is not likely to last long, however, with temperatures expected to fall next week as the high pressure covering the country moves on and is replaced by low pressure.

According to the Met Office’s long-range forecast, conditions are expected to turn more changeable, with rainfall likely to be above average in most areas.

Temperatures are predicted to return back closer to normal for May.

In the meantime, here's some pictures of how Glaswegians soaking up the sun and enjoying the warm weather on Friday afternoon.

The Herald: People enjoying the warm weather at a terrace in Glasgow's George SquarePeople enjoying the warm weather at a terrace in Glasgow's George Square (Image: Colin Mearns)

 

The Herald: Sunbathers in Glasgow's Botanic GardensSunbathers in Glasgow's Botanic Gardens (Image: Colin Mearns)

The Herald: Glaswegians taking advantage of the warm weather in George SquareGlaswegians taking advantage of the warm weather in George Square (Image: Colin Mearns)

The Herald: People enjoying the warm weather in Glasgow's Botanic GardensPeople enjoying the warm weather in Glasgow's Botanic Gardens (Image: Colin Mearns)

The Herald: Sunbathers in Glasgow's Botanic GardensSunbathers in Glasgow's Botanic Gardens (Image: Colin Mearns)