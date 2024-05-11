A guest house that sits opposite a tourist attraction that gets over half a million visitors each year has been put on the market.
Cornerstone Business Agents said the property is currently operated profitably for only six months of the year and has potential to extend the business.
“Dalmore Lodge Guest House enjoys a prominent trading location on Downie Terrace, immediately opposite the main entrance to Edinburgh Zoo,” Cornerstone said.
“The property is located in the sought after Corstorphine area of Edinburgh, in a residential locale, close to Murrayfield Stadium and some of the most exclusive residential streets in Edinburgh.”
The agent added: “Edinburgh Zoo is located directly across from the house, first opened in 1913, the zoo welcomes around 580,000 visitors per year. Edinburgh city centre with its famous castle, Holyrood Palace, Royal Mile and plentiful restaurants, bars and retail offering can easily be reached by foot, tram, bus or taxi.
“The city has a sophisticated local transport network with a bus stop to and from the city centre just outside the front door of the property.”
Cornerstone also said: “The owners’ accommodation is on the garden level and can be accessed via the entrance hallway on the ground floor as well as a private entrance at the rear.
“The business has been in our clients’ hands since 2004. Our clients have run the business for nearly 20 years and have placed Dalmore Lodge on the market in order that they can consider their retirement.”
The agent added: “The bed and breakfast is run to suit our clients’ individual requirements. They choose to trade the business for 5 to 6 months of the year during the season and close during the autumn and winter months. Our clients are able to trade the business successfully and very profitably in this manner.
“Our clients only offer bed and breakfast but there is obvious scope for an evening meal offering for guests. It is strongly felt that any new owners wishing to trade the business all year round will benefit from an instant uplift in turnover with a corresponding attractive rise in profitability.”
The property is on the market at a guide price of £775,000.
