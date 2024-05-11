The death of a man found dead at a flat in Shotts is being treated as murder.
Emergency services were called to a property in Shiel Gardens in the Lanarkshire town at around 8.20am on Thursday, May 9.
John Cairns, 24 was pronounced dead at the scene and following a post-mortem a murder inquiry has been launched.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Detective Inspector Hazel Reid, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this very difficult time.
"We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive enquiries are ongoing at this time.
"Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door to door inquiries are also being carried out.
"I am keen to speak to anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry.
"We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.
"It is vital that we find out more about what has happened as soon as possible, and I would like to reassure the community that officers are working to trace whoever is responsible.
"I am appealing to the community to get in touch with us with any information they have, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please pass it on to officers."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0688 of 9 May, 2024. Information can be shared anonymously with the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
