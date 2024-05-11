The crash happened at around 9.30pm on Monday May 6. The driver and a passenger in the van were not injured.

Sergeant David Miller from the Road Policing Unit at Dingwall said: “Our thoughts remain with Morven’s family and friends at this very difficult time. Her family has asked that their privacy is respected.

“Our investigation into this crash is continuing and we would re-appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who was in the area at the time and has information that may assist to contact us.

"We would also ask drivers with dashcam to check their footage and please get in touch if it holds anything relevant.

“Please contact us through 101, quoting incident 3682 of 6 May, 2024.”

The A9 has earned notoriety for for the frequency of accidents and fatalaties on the road.

The number of people killed in crashes on the route between Inverness and Perth rose to its highest level in 20 years in 2022 when 13 people lost their lives on the 112-mile stretch.

Plans to dual the A9 have been beset by delays, and is currently not scheduled to be completed until 2035.

Among the challenging sections left to be upgraded is the area around the 1,315ft (401m) Slochd Summit.