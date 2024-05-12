Around 100 square metres of gorse was alight and firefighters extinguished the blaze and left the scene at around 4.50am on Sunday.

SFRS issued a warning of an extreme risk of wildfire for Inverness-shire and large parts of northern Scotland on Saturday, while much of the rest of the country remains at very high risk and elsewhere it is low, moderate or high.

There were no reports of any injuries following the incident in Aberdeen.

SFRS said at this time of year, there is a lot of dead vegetation left over from last year which can dry very quickly and act as fuel for wildfires.

The weather over the next few days is expected to be dominated by high pressure and a combination of high temperatures, low humidity and strengthening winds, contributing to the wildfire risk.

Group commander Niall MacLennan, an SFRS wildfire tactical adviser, said: “Over the weekend, the risk of wildfire is very real due to the higher temperatures and forecast low relative humidity.

“This contributes significantly to drying and lowering of moisture content in fine fuels, which are predominant in our countryside.

“If a naked flame comes into contact with this vegetation, it will act as a fuel and could spread rapidly.”

He urged people heading into the countryside to behave responsibly and think twice before using any naked flames.