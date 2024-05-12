Turkey-based Pegasus Airlines is to land in Scotland for the first time with a new route from Edinburgh to Istanbul, while Glasgow Airport has signed a deal with SunExpress to fly to the holiday locations of Antalya and Dalaman.

SunExpress will offer six flights a week – four weekly to Antalya and twice weekly to Dalaman, with services starting at the beginning of April 2025. (Image: SunExpress)

The three Turkish routes come after Emirates' announcement that it is to resume its suspended route between Edinburgh and Dubai.

SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will operate services from Glasgow Airport to two destinations in Turkey (Türkiye) next summer.

It comes as package holiday company and airline Jet2 also announced additional capacity to a range of destinations, including extra flights to Dalaman from Glasgow.

READ MORE:

New airline lands at Scottish airport with flights to 'firm favourite' destinations

Airline to launch blockbuster first route from Scotland to iconic city

New flights to popular destination from Scottish airport

'If we didn't have the American golfers, we probably wouldn't be here'

Taking the money spent by visitors from the US out of the equation would be an "absolute disaster" for the Scottish golf market, with a senior director at one of the country's top luxury destinations estimating that Americans account for more than half of business at top-end courses and hotels during the key summer season.

Golf tourism - including visitors playing courses and those who come to watch major events - is estimated to be worth nearly £300 million annually to the Scottish economy. (Image: Newsquest)

"They will spend more in the retail shop, they will spend more in the restaurants, and they will spend more in the bar," explains Nic Oldham, director of sales and marketing at Trump Turnberry. "I would say it’s probably at least 25% more."

Read Kristy Dorsey's story here

Tourism body reveals new chief

Read Scott Wright's story here

VisitScotland has appointed a new chief executive.

Ms Miller joined VisitScotland in 2005 and has since held a number of key positions, including head of local marketing, head of content marketing and head of customer experience. She was promoted to the position of director in 2019. (Image: VisitScotland)

The country’s national tourism agency has announced that Vicki Miller, its current director of marketing and digital, will move up to the top job. Ms Miller will succeed longstanding boss Malcolm Roughead, who announced he was stepping down earlier this year. Mr Roughead will retire at the end of September after 23 years with the organisation, 14 as chief executive.