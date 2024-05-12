Two Scottish airports are to welcome new airlines and additional scheduled routes.
Glasgow and Edinburgh airports are celebrating after a raft of wins that include partnerships leading to routes launched to two top sunshine destinations and a famous ancient city.
Turkey-based Pegasus Airlines is to land in Scotland for the first time with a new route from Edinburgh to Istanbul, while Glasgow Airport has signed a deal with SunExpress to fly to the holiday locations of Antalya and Dalaman.
The three Turkish routes come after Emirates' announcement that it is to resume its suspended route between Edinburgh and Dubai.
SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will operate services from Glasgow Airport to two destinations in Turkey (Türkiye) next summer.
It comes as package holiday company and airline Jet2 also announced additional capacity to a range of destinations, including extra flights to Dalaman from Glasgow.
Taking the money spent by visitors from the US out of the equation would be an "absolute disaster" for the Scottish golf market, with a senior director at one of the country's top luxury destinations estimating that Americans account for more than half of business at top-end courses and hotels during the key summer season.
"They will spend more in the retail shop, they will spend more in the restaurants, and they will spend more in the bar," explains Nic Oldham, director of sales and marketing at Trump Turnberry. "I would say it’s probably at least 25% more."
Read Kristy Dorsey's story here
Tourism body reveals new chief
Read Scott Wright's story here
VisitScotland has appointed a new chief executive.
The country’s national tourism agency has announced that Vicki Miller, its current director of marketing and digital, will move up to the top job. Ms Miller will succeed longstanding boss Malcolm Roughead, who announced he was stepping down earlier this year. Mr Roughead will retire at the end of September after 23 years with the organisation, 14 as chief executive.
