Israel and Scotland will face each other in the women's Euros 2025 qualifiers in Glasgow on May 31.

The motion, first reported by our sister paper, The National, says that "hosting Israel at Hampden Park would not align" with the council's previous calls for "an immediate ceasefire" in Gaza.

It also states that "organisations contracted and procured by the Council" should not be "linked to breaching international law."

Cllr Bruce compares the situation to the men's World Cup in 2022 when FIFA and UEFA suspended all Russian clubs after the invasion of Ukraine.

Her motion argues that for the footballing bodies "to ignore the current situation in Israel and Palestine is hugely hypocritical and amounts to sportswashing."

The Greens also ask that councillors back their call to instruct Ms Aitken to write "on behalf of Council to FIFA and UEFA requesting Israel to be suspended from taking part in the Women's Euros Qualifiers, as was the Russian Football Union after their invasion of Ukraine."

It also calls on Councillor Aitken to write to the SFA and the police to seek assurance that "Glaswegians who wish to protest on the 31st of May will be treated fairly and proportionally and that spectators and footballers wishing to show solidarity with Palestine on the 31st of May are able to do so peacefully."

There have already been protests around Israel's involvement in major sporting events in the city.

Although there were no competitors from Israel, earlier this year hundreds of pro-Palestinain demonstrators marched to the Emirates Arena in Glasgow's East End where the World Athletics Indoor Championships were taking place.

At one protesters jumped a barrier and ran onto the track, unfurling Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine” and “Boycott Israel, Boycott Genocide, Boycott Apartheid.”

Over the weekend, there were protests in the Swedish city of Malmo over Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest.

They were condemned by Rishi Sunak with a spokesperson saying the Prime Minister thought the demonstation were "wrong" and "outrageous.”

Israel’s Eden Golan finished fifth in the contest with her song Hurricane performing strongly in the public vote. She received the maximum points from the British public vote but nothing from the UK jury.

The Israel-Hamas war was triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw another 250 taken hostage.

The group still holds around 100 captives, with more than 30 thought to be dead.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed more than 34,900 people, according to the local health ministry.