The Scottish Greens have urged Glasgow City Council to demand Israel be banned from playing Scotland at Hampden later this month.
Councillor Holly Bruce, who's Langside ward covers the national stadium, has tabled a motion calling on the SNP administration's leader, Susan Aitken to write to Fifa and Uefa urging them to take action.
Israel and Scotland will face each other in the women's Euros 2025 qualifiers in Glasgow on May 31.
READ MORE: David Cameron: UK government won't pause Israel arms sales
The motion, first reported by our sister paper, The National, says that "hosting Israel at Hampden Park would not align" with the council's previous calls for "an immediate ceasefire" in Gaza.
It also states that "organisations contracted and procured by the Council" should not be "linked to breaching international law."
Cllr Bruce compares the situation to the men's World Cup in 2022 when FIFA and UEFA suspended all Russian clubs after the invasion of Ukraine.
Her motion argues that for the footballing bodies "to ignore the current situation in Israel and Palestine is hugely hypocritical and amounts to sportswashing."
The Greens also ask that councillors back their call to instruct Ms Aitken to write "on behalf of Council to FIFA and UEFA requesting Israel to be suspended from taking part in the Women's Euros Qualifiers, as was the Russian Football Union after their invasion of Ukraine."
It also calls on Councillor Aitken to write to the SFA and the police to seek assurance that "Glaswegians who wish to protest on the 31st of May will be treated fairly and proportionally and that spectators and footballers wishing to show solidarity with Palestine on the 31st of May are able to do so peacefully."
There have already been protests around Israel's involvement in major sporting events in the city.
Although there were no competitors from Israel, earlier this year hundreds of pro-Palestinain demonstrators marched to the Emirates Arena in Glasgow's East End where the World Athletics Indoor Championships were taking place.
At one protesters jumped a barrier and ran onto the track, unfurling Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine” and “Boycott Israel, Boycott Genocide, Boycott Apartheid.”
READ MORE: Edinburgh students on hunger strike in Gaza protest
Over the weekend, there were protests in the Swedish city of Malmo over Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest.
They were condemned by Rishi Sunak with a spokesperson saying the Prime Minister thought the demonstation were "wrong" and "outrageous.”
Israel’s Eden Golan finished fifth in the contest with her song Hurricane performing strongly in the public vote. She received the maximum points from the British public vote but nothing from the UK jury.
The Israel-Hamas war was triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw another 250 taken hostage.
The group still holds around 100 captives, with more than 30 thought to be dead.
Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed more than 34,900 people, according to the local health ministry.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here