Flight tracking data shows the plane squawked 7700, indicating a general emergency, minutes after take-off as it flew at an altitude of 6,000 ft over Stranraer.

7700 is a squawk code that is reserved for emergency situations and immediately alerts Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other units that the aircraft squawking 7700 is in distress.

It may be assigned by Air Traffic Control or the pilots may decide to enter it into their transponder themselves.

The plane diverted to Dublin Airport and maintained an altitude of 6,000 ft. After entering into a holding pattern, flight data shows the plane landed safely in Dublin around 10am.

It is understood that emergency vehicles were on-hand to meet the aircraft on arrival.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the diversion was possibly due to issues with the flaps.

The Herald has contacted Ryanair for comment.