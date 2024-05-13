The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A85 have said he will be sorely missed “by everyone who knew him".
Scott Campbell died on Sunday when he was involved in a collision with a Triumph Tiger and Toyota Yaris around on Sunday 5 May.
Mr Campbell, a keen motorcyclist, was riding his Suzuki GSXR at the time. Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash, which happened around 5.30pm.
Mr Campbell, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene near Glenogle. His family released a statement through Police Scotland, saying: “Our son Scott Campbell tragically lost his life on Sunday 5th May 2024; he will be sorely missed by all his family and everyone who knew him. Fly high our boy.”
Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts remain with Scott’s family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what has happened. We’ll support them and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far. I’m still keen to speak to anyone else who saw what happened or has dashcam footage from the area around the time.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2678 of 5 May, 2024.
