Superyacht website Boat International report that 'KISMET' charters for €3,000,000 per week plus expenses.

The weather held out for the lovely Kismet and their arrival into Troon today! It finally feels like summer ☀️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #superyachtingscotland #superyacht #scotland #summer #visitscotland pic.twitter.com/2JPvRJXWli — Superyachting Scotland (@SYScotland) May 10, 2024

The yacht can accommodate 12 guests in up to nine cabins. Its standout features include a helipad, beauty salon, spa, sauna, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor cinema, dance floor, gym and elevator, Boat International notes.

The vessel reportedly belongs to the Pakistani-American billionaire businessman and sports tycoon Shahid Khan. Forbes lists his real time net worth at $12.2b.

The arrival of 'KISMET' in Troon comes days after $200m superyacht Eos dropped anchor in a Highland loch.

It was spotted sailing into Loch Broom last week, having arrived from Hamburg.

'Eos' is reportedly owned by New York power couple Fox TV mogul Barry Diller and his fashion designer wife Diane Von Furstenberg.

Delivered in 2006, the 305-feet 'Eos' has since travelled over 200,000 nautical miles and has hosted guests such as former president and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos.