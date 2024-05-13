SPT confirmed through the Glasgow Subway social media pages, that the issue had been ongoing since 9:45 am while apologising for the disruption.

However, they said both routes would be back up and running as soon as possible.

Apologies all, both Circles currently suspended due to a signalling failure. We are working to get everything all and running again ASAP. Update to follow. Apologies for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/kovgyrwLDl — GLASubwayTravel (@GLASubwayTravel) May 13, 2024

No updates have been issued since Glasgow Subway’s X account reported the closure.

SPT has been contacted for further comment.