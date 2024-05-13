Police have said “concerns are growing” for a 10-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday morning.
Sophia Timms was last seen at about 8.30am on Belhaven Road, Dunbar.
Police believe she may have been headed towards the High Street or Countess Crescent in the East Lothian town.
She has been described as 4ft 10 tall, slim, with long, brown hair in a bun and a purple scrunchie.
At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue and pink rain jacket, a red polo top, black leggings, blue Skechers and was possibly carrying a red and white backpack.
Sergeant Rhona Meikle of Police Scotland said: “There have been no confirmed sightings of Sophia since 8.30am and concerns are growing for her welfare.
“We want to make sure she is safe and well.
“Significant inquiries are being carried out in the area and we are asking people to keep an eye out for her”.
Anyone with information on Sophia’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0992 of Monday May 13.
