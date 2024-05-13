A Lowland distillery is celebrating a 'landmark' whisky release as it prepares to open to visitors next month.
The 32-year-old is the third and final expression of Rosebank Distillery's legacy series, created from a limited selection of rare casks which remain from before it was forced to close over three decades ago.
The release comes following a “meticulous” four-year restoration by Ian Macleod Distillers to '"breath life back into the renowned Scottish distillery and the surrounding community in Falkirk" which will see visitors welcomed to the site from Friday, June 7.
Malcolm Rennie, distillery manager said: “I am extremely proud to announce the arrival of Rosebank 32-year-old.
"It is an exceptional dram, which perfectly exemplifies the qualities that earned Rosebank reverence as the “King of the Lowlands”.
"It not only marks the final expression in our first legacy series, but also symbolises a new era for Rosebank, as we prepare to open the doors of our revived distillery.”
Available to purchase from today, the 32-year-old whisky is "rich and complex, yet elegant and balanced", offering aromas of pineapples, candied ginger, lemon and marzipan with hints of white pepper and coffee.
To mark the occasion, Rosebank has commissioned a bespoke piece of orchestral music in collaboration with esteemed composer, Des Oliver.
Tasting notes from the first few sips inspired the composition of "Rosebank Reawakening" which was then performed at the distillery by the globally revered, contemporary orchestra Chineke!.
Mr Rennie continued: “Working with Des and Chineke! has been fascinating, and to see them interpret their experience of this whisky and create such stunning piece of inspired music fills me with so much pride.
"Listening to it whilst savouring a dram completely elevates the tasting notes, making for a magical experience.”
Des Oliver added: “My piece was conceived as a journey inspired by the unique flavours of the Rosebank 32 year old.
"I was drawn to the idea of translating the nuances of the spirit into a sonic landscape, choosing to write it in a way that reflected the multifaceted nature of this whisky.
“The composition evolves like my tasting experience, with each moment capturing a different aspect of the whisky’s flavour profile – from its initial smoothness and richness to the subtle hints of oak and spice.
"The piece invites listeners to immerse themselves fully in the sensory journey of the whisky, from the initial anticipation to the subtle echoes of flavour that resonate long after the final note has faded.”
Rosebank 32-year-old has an RRP of £2100 and is limited to two bottles per customer due to its limited availability.
For more information, visit the Rosebank Distillery website, here.
