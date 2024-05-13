A Scottish coastal estate with a private island has been brought to market.
Rispond Lodge Estate is a historic coastal estate with a B-listed principal house, holiday cottages, sheltered harbour, moorland, beaches and private island.
Located in Sutherland, property firm Galbraith notes that the estate enjoys "an unrivalled coastal setting with beautiful views to the Orkney Isles, Ben Hope and Ben Loyal".
Phiddy Robertson of Galbraith said: “Rispond Lodge Estate is a delightful, mixed amenity property comprising a rare combination of high quality elements in a manageable package and in a spectacular coastal location.
"Set on the shores of Loch Eriboll, this unique property provides a wonderful range of opportunities to enjoy sea fishing, sailing, walking, wildlife watching, swimming and field sports, all in an area renowned for its unspoilt natural beauty.
“Rispond Lodge has been fully renovated by the current owners to create a superb home with all modern conveniences and sympathetic to its original design. The estate has a highly successful holiday lettings business with potential to expand, as planning consent has been granted for three holiday lodges.
"The combination of such a superb setting with first-class accommodation is rare and we expect a great deal of interest.”
Little has changed externally from when Rispond Lodge was first built in 1765, with the main house and outbuildings still reflecting their original use as a small port for imports and exports across Europe.
The current owners acquired the property in 2011 and since then, in consultation with Historic Environment Scotland, have fully renovated the house to create beautifully appointed accommodation, retaining many traditional features.
The accommodation includes, on the ground floor: entrance porch, hall, sitting room, family room, office/reading room, garden room, dining kitchen, utility room, two WCs. On the first floor there are two bedrooms, one en suite, and bathroom. The East Wing first floor has a galleried office/studio while the West Wing first floor has an en suite bedroom. On the second floor are three bedrooms and bathroom.
Rispond Lodge Estate has three B-listed letting cottages, ranging in size from one bedroom, to four bedrooms. The cottages are let seasonally from April to October, "achieving high occupancy levels with many repeat bookings".
Full planning consent has also been granted for the erection of three holiday lodges, with new access track. These were envisaged as cabins built off site to comply with caravan regulations and to be transported and craned into place.
Meanwhile, the stone jetty at Rispond is B-listed and as the harbour is private, the owner of Rispond is considered the Harbour Master.
A stone outbuilding (also B-listed) is used as a boat house, garage and general store and within this is a barrel vaulted ice house.
Eilean Cluimhrig Island, which forms part of the estate, can be reached by boat and landing is possible in good weather.
Rispond Lodge Estate is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1,500,000.
