Simon Neil’s newly formed metal project Empire State Bastard (E.S.B) was announced earlier this year as the main act, and they’ll be joined by a wealth of talent, both homegrown in Glasgow and from across the world.

The Biffy Clyro frontman has been playing in the new project alongside Mike Vennart of Oceansize and the legendary metal drummer Dave Lombardo of Slayer/Testament/Suicidal Tendencies and many more, since forming last year.

The trio released their debut album Rivers of Heresy in September 2023, and will close the festival on the last night.

They’ll also be joined during the weekend by OMO, a new project from the members of Mogwai, Desalvo, and Take a Worm For A Walk Week.

So, here is everything you need to know about Core Festival – a celebration of noise.

Where?

Scotland’s newest festival dedicated to heavy music will return to Glasgow, following a thunderous debut in the city’s west end last year.

The event will be held across three days in Glasgow’s Woodside Halls, and the well-known nearby basement institution The Hug and Pint, on Great Western Road, this summer.

When?

The festival will be held across three days this summer from August 2 to August 4.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now, with a variation of single-day, two-day, and full weekend passes available.

For all the information and updates visit corethefestival.com

Three-day weekend tickets (Friday, Saturday & Sunday) - £115

Two-day weekend tickets (Saturday & Sunday) - £95

Friday day tickets - £25

Saturday day tickets - £52

Sunday day tickets - £52

Who’s playing?

The main acts include Empire State Bastard, Show Me The Body, Employed To Serve, Witch Fever, and loads more.

Another wave of artists has just been announced to join the line-up, including OMO.

Mclusky, an influential Welsh post-hardcore powerhouse, also joins the roster alongside Edinburgh post-metal prog-sludge artisans DVNE.

There is plenty of homegrown talent available as Alt-core punk crew Nü Cros becomes the latest Glasgow band announced to play.

Other Scottish talent includes Glasgow Death Metal favourites Coffin Mulch, K U T E, the returning Cutty’s Gym, K.yalo, Slowlight, Brasser, and False Hopes.

In addition, this year’s festival will see performances from banjo-toting NYC post-hardcore trio Show Me The Body, Dublin noisemongers Gilla Band, solo industrial headcrusher Author & Punisher, British metal heavyweights Employed to Serve, returning US mathy post-hardcore outfit The Fall of Troy, and renowned UK sludge heroes Part Chimp.

The full line-up can be found here.