Police have launched a probe into a former funeral directors’ company amid claims of missing ashes.
Forensics officers were seen going into a branch of A Milne Funeral Directors in Springburn, Glasgow, after several families reported allegations of ashes going missing, and financial misconduct.
The firm also had a branch in Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, which has since closed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing into to the conduct of a former funeral company that had branches in Glasgow and Dumbarton with regard to the storage/return of cremated remains and allegations of financial misconduct.
“Inquiries are at an early stage.”
A post on Facebook announced the opening of the Springburn branch in 2019, which read: “At A Milne Funeral Directors, we are committed to providing a dignified service with courtesy and respect to your loved one. Our services are available at any time, day or night with experienced staff to help and assist you.”
The firm described itself as “an independent, family owned and operated organisation”, and a post by a customer described it as a “father and daughter business”.
The director, Steve Milne, was born in 1967 and took up the position in January 2023, the same month that ex-director Ashleigh Milne, born in 1987, ceased to be in the role, according to Companies House.
The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) has been contacted by families.
A spokeswoman for the NAFD said: “We can confirm that the NAFD has received a number of complaints about A Milne, which have been scrutinised by our committee for professional standards.
“The firm appears to have stopped corresponding with us, however, they have been formally notified that they will be considered by the NAFD disciplinary committee at a meeting in May, where the ultimate sanction we have at our disposal is removal from membership.
“Under the terms of reference of the committee, we do not publicly disclose the details of complaints made.
“As a trade association, we have no statutory powers and regulate purely by consent, therefore expulsion from membership is the most severe penalty at our disposal.”
A Milne Funeral Directors have been approached for comment.
