At present, Parkdean employs more than 650 people in peak season in Scotland.

Between them, Eyemouth, Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame Holiday Park, in Embo, Nairn Lochloy Holiday Park, in Nairn, Sandylands near Saltcoats, Southerness, near Dumfries, Sundrum Castle in Ayr, Tummel Valley, near Pitlochry, and Wemyss Bay, on the Firth of Clyde, welcomed more than 230,000 holidaymakers last year, marking one of Parkdean Resorts’ busiest years on record.

Prompted by strong bookings for 2024, Parkdean has confirmed it will recruit 6,000 people for its 66 UK-wide parks - including 750 jobs in Scotland.

The company said it ss hiring for a wide range of roles in different departments, with job opportunities including cleaners, bar & waiting team members, maintenance assistants, lifeguards, security officers, chefs and kitchen assistants.

The recruitment drive comes as the company announced an investment of more than £34 million in its parks for 2024, including refurbishing more than 1,500 holiday homes, adding new caravans and introducing new food and beverage units.

Almost 150 caravans are being refurbished in Scotland and four brand new caravans added to parks to improve accommodation options for holidaymakers.

Steve Richards, CEO, Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re always looking to invest in the guest experience at our parks. 59% of our customers rebook with us, and continuing to enhance our parks will help bring people back to Scotland year after year.

"We create rewarding jobs in the community which can turn into life-long careers in hospitality, and our staff engagement score of 83%, which is well above the sector average, shows our teams are happy. 2024 promises to be another busy year, so there’s no better time to join our brilliant team who do so much to help our guests make lasting memories with their families."