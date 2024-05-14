Internationally renowned political economist Daron Acemoglu will examine artificial intelligence at the University of Glasgow tomorrow, exploring whether it will deliver the kinds of benefits technology leaders are promising or increase further inequality and wealth concentration.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor is delivering his talk on artificial intelligence and its role in the economy and society - based on his new book Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle over Technology and Prosperity - as part of the university’s Adam Smith Distinguished Speaker Series.
Mr Acemoglu will also consider how we can make the best use of artificial intelligence and what paths we should choose.
And he will look at artificial intelligence in the context of emerging economies and the world as a whole.
Painting the backdrop to Mr Acemoglu's lecture, the University of Glasgow said: “With growing excitement and investment in AI, particularly following the rapid spread of ChatGPT since its release in 2022, it is clear that there are many impressive achievements from the class of technologies commonly referred to as ‘generative AI’, and huge promises being made.
“It is becoming evident that AI is here to stay and will impact many aspects of our lives in the economy.”
Mr Acemoglu said: "I am very excited to give the Adam Smith lecture at the University of Glasgow. Our field owes its existence to Adam Smith and the work he started at Glasgow, when Smith was grappling with central challenges facing 18th century economy and society.
“It is a humbling experience to give this lecture, and I feel the best I can do is to share my own perspective on some of the major challenges facing our own society, related to how we adapt to new technologies and how we can try to organise our institutions and markets to take best advantage of them."
Graeme Roy, assistant vice-principal and dean of external engagement at the University of Glasgow, said: “Adam Smith spoke of the benefits to economic prosperity from innovation, but cautioned too that the concentration of market power could harm the wellbeing of society. Ensuring that the benefits from AI are shared fairly across society is one of the great policy challenges of this decade.
"It’s fantastic that we’ll have the opportunity to hear from one of the world’s leading economists on how to maximise the benefits for everyone from the AI revolution.”
During Mr Acemoglu’s visit, the University of Glasgow will confer an honorary degree on him.
