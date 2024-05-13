A Glasgow brewery has launched a trio of limited-edition beers which pay homage to the "rich heritage" of a city building it has called home for almost 20 years.
In 2006, WEST transformed part of the Templeton Building on Glasgow Green into a German-style beer hall and brewery.
The former factory had in the past produced carpets for two British coronations and the White House, as well as army blankets during the First World War before switching use to a business centre in the 1980s.
Created by Mick McCabe, the look for the three new WEST cans is inspired by the vibrant brickwork on the Templeton Building.
After previous plans were refused permission by the city council on the premise that they were "not prestigious" enough for the neighbourhood, architect William Leiper is said to have modelled his design on Doge’s Palace in Venice.
Matt Munro, managing director at WEST Brewery, said: “We’re proud to have called the Templeton building home for eighteen years.
“It’s an iconic fixture in Glasgow, and a stunning setting to enjoy a pint in.
“When we decided to add three new beers to our collection to celebrate our 18th birthday, we thought what better inspiration than the building that started it all?
“The building has a rich and fascinating history. Built in the 1890s, it’s since become one of the city’s most iconic.
“We’re proud to continue its legacy.”
WEST was founded by Bavarian Petra Wetzel “who fell in love with Scotland” on a school exchange near Stirling and returned to study at the University of Glasgow in 1994.
The idea to open a brewery was formed when her father first visited her in her adopted hometown and couldn't find a beer to rival the ones he enjoyed in Germany.
The Templeton Collection was first released in 2021 to sit alongside the brewery's core collection of beer including staples like St Mungo and Munich Red.
The latest additions to the collection includes a Kölsch style beer available in 330ml cans and on draught in selected venues, and a light Berliner Weisse which will launch in summer.
The caramel-sweet Vienna Lager will be released in autumn.
Munro continued: “We want to make sure this party lasts all year and the drinks will be spaced out and released during a time that suits their flavour profile most.
“It’s been a tough few years for the industry and it continues to be, but having survived this long we have plenty to celebrate.
“With a busy start to the year and Scotland competing in the Euros in Germany this summer, there’s lots to be cheerful about.
“We look forward to welcoming fans for warm-ups to get into the spirit ahead of the tournament.”
The “proudly independent” WEST stays true to its slogan of ‘Glaswegian heart, German head’ by operating as the only UK brewery to produce all of its lagers and ales in strict accordance with the Reinheitsgebot, the German Purity Law of 1516.
The law states that only four ingredients (water, malt, hops and yeast) can be used when making beer.
