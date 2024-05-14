Plans to demolish two shops as part of a new homes development have been recommended for approval.
The move follows the earlier rejection of plans for the historic Scottish high street.
A statement by Block Nine Architects and JLL has been submitted for Honea Ltd for the site next to Portobello police station.
Edinburgh councillors will discuss the application, which has been supported by planning officials, at a meeting on Wednesday.
The applicant said: "Our client, seeks to obtain planning approval for the demolition of two commercial premises and the construction of 11 new apartments and one retail unit.
"These proposals represent a revised scheme addressing the key points raised following the refusal of a previous planning application.
"This proposal will deliver residential dwellings and retail development in Portobello town centre."
It added: "The proposals will deliver a sustainable and well-designed scheme that will contribute to climate mitigation and adaptation.
"The design draws on the character of the surrounding area to create a strong sense of place and is consistent with the six qualities of successful places."
One of the reasons for refusal of the original application was that "the proposed replacement building does not preserve or enhance the character or appearance of the conservation area".
The applicant said: "We have reviewed the proposals in relation to this point and made a number of key changes to the design so that it helps preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.
"These include significant reductions in the building’s footprint as well as changes to the proposed materials of the building.
"Additional areas of natural stone cladding have been included to the side elevation to ensure the proposals tie in with the context which is predominantly buildings constructed of natural stone."
