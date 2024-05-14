Mr Remodeau, aged in his mid-60s, was last seen around 8pm on Sunday, 12 May. He failed to return to his tent on a campsite in the Faichem Road area of Invergarry, and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Mr Remodeau is a French national who speaks good English and is described as of medium build with receding grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing dark outdoor clothing and may have been carrying a blue rucksack.

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Concerns are growing for Francois and we need to make sure he is safe and well.



“We do not know which direction Francois took but he may have sought shelter in a bothy or been heading in the direction of Fort Augustus.”



Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2473 of Monday, 13 May, 2024.