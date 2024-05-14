However, the phrase "An bhfuil ocras ort?" is the Irish Gaelic for "are you hungry?"

The Scottish Gaelic would be "A bheil an t-acras ort?"

Murdo MacSween, co-owner of Astar, a projects agency based in Stornoway, tweeted: "Good morning @GLA_Airport, maybe don’t just google your translations. That’s Irish not Scottish Gaelic. Show some respect.

"Hire someone to translate it or even just try @LearnGaelicScot maybe."

He told The Herald: "It’s just a kick in the teeth that companies do this.

"They have some good intentions but the disrespect not to check or confirm the spelling/grammar is ridiculous.

"They wouldn’t do that with French or Spanish or any other language. You see it all the time with Gaelic."

Highland Councillor Domhnall Macsween said the mistake was "embarrassing."

"If you’re going to do cultural appropriation, at least do it right," he added.

May 14, 2024

On the airport's website, the Caledonia Bar is described as having a "contemporary and stylish feel featuring subtle Scottish elements."

Glasgow Airport has been approached for comment.