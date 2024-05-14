Jason Statham is to heading to a remote Scottish island for a new action thriller.
The English actor is lined up to play the lead in a new as-yet-untitled movie from Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur (101 Reykjavík/Everest).
The plot sees Statham playing a man called Mason, who is living in isolation on a remote Scottish island when he rescues a young girl from the ocean in a storm. This sets a chain of events in motion that brings a violent attack to his hideaway, forcing him back into the world to confront the ghosts of his past.
Filming is set to commence in the UK and Iceland in November, with production company Black Bear Pictures at the helm, Hollywood news site Deadline reports.
About the movie, Black Bear’s John Friedberg said: “The combination of Jason’s unparalleled skill in explosive action and track record in the genre, with Balt’s elevated, kinetic filmmaking style that always keeps character and story in the foreground is undeniable.
“We’re thrilled to bring this new action franchise to life with such talented partners as Balt and Jason and can’t wait to introduce the world to Michael Mason.”
Meanwhile, Edinburgh International Film Festival has announced it will open with an Orkney set drama starring Saoirse Ronan.
The Outrun, based on Orcadian writer and journalist Amy Liptrot’s acclaimed memoir, will premiere in the UK for the festival’s 77th outing set to begin on August 15.
The Ladybird, Little Women and Atonement star will play a young woman who finds herself washed up back home on Orkney as she battles to rebuild her life after a decade of addiction.
The film had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and will be released by STUDIOCANAL in the UK and Ireland on September 27.
