An 'iconic' church spire is once again gleaming golden following successful completion of a £400k restoration project that has saved it from potential collapse.
The Crown of Thorns spire of St Michael’s Parish Church in Linlithgow has undergone thorough refurbishment to repair extensive rot in its structural timbers and replace the external cladding.
The eye-catching piece of public sculpture is visible from both the M9 and the Edinburgh to Glasgow train line.
The new cladding, a bronze alloy, returns the spire’s colour to the golden glow of the original structure when erected in 1964. This time, however, the gold is here to stay, aided by modern sealing technology designed to keep the Scottish weather at bay for decades to come.
READ MORE: £5m lottery windfall saves Mavisbank, the crumbling 300-year-old architectural gem
Retired architect Brian Lightbody, who led the project, said “From investigative surveys, we knew that the timber structure under the external cladding had been badly affected by water ingress. But the extent of the damage uncovered as all the old cladding was removed has demonstrated that the only alternative to major restoration would have been removal of the entire Crown – in itself a demanding and costly project, and a deeply unattractive prospect for funders.
“The location, design and materials involved have made this an unusually complex project. Whether designing a unique scaffolding structure, replacing timber sections in situ without destabilising the whole structure, or sealing sections of cladding perfectly around complex pyramidal shapes at height, our architects Pollock Hammond, main contractors Mathesons Ltd, engineers Blyth & Blyth and sub-contractors ADPC Ltd have each applied a lifetime of skill and experience to produce an outstanding job. We’re confident the spire will stand proud for generations thanks to the quality of their work”.
Alan Miller, leader of the church’s Aspire Linlithgow fundraising programme, said: “We focused on the spire as the first stage of St Michael’s planned £5M fundraising journey because we believed it would attract wide interest. But the level of support from the community has far exceeded even our expectations. Through donations from £5 to 5 figures, and the community’s enthusiastic response to a mix of engaging events, close to £220k has been raised to add to the £170k received in grant funding.
“We are hugely grateful to our grant funders Historic Environment Scotland (£90.4k), The Church of Scotland General Trustees (£40k), The Scottish Landfill Trust (£30k) and the Pilgrim Trust (£10k). But everyone who has donated in any way should feel a sense of pride that their contribution is reflected in the gleam of the renewed spire”.
Rev Dr Liam Fraser, minister of St Michael’s, said: “Sixty years on from the installation of the spire in 1964, the excitement this project has generated locally is astonishing. Linlithgow’s Facebook groups have been awash with images of the renewed spire as it has emerged from the scaffolding. Both a beloved symbol of the town and a representation of Christ’s Crown of Thorns, it speaks to people in many different ways: of certainty, of renewal, and even of eternity. But the most common reactions on the street at present are simply ‘Wow!’ or ‘Amazing!’.”
He continued: “Renewal is what the church is about. From our ‘Jolly Babies’ group for new-borns and parents to free STEM tutoring, from bereavement counselling to hosting an eco-pantry, our growing congregation is actively engaged right across the community.
“It’s fair to say the spire was far more controversial in its early days. Driven forward by the vision of then St Michael’s minister Very Rev Dr David Steel, the design was variously dismissed as a rocket, a wigwam or even left-over scaffolding. But over time, it has come to be hailed as a masterful marriage of modern design to historic architecture. The church is here for today and tomorrow, not just yesteryear.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here